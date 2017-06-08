版本:
BRIEF-Shoal Games announces proposed financing

June 8 Shoal Games Ltd:

* Shoal Games Ltd announces proposed financing

* Intends to complete a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
