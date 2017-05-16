BRIEF-Shoal Games reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Shoal Games Ltd
* Shoal Games announces Q1 results and research update
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.