BRIEF-Shoal Games reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 16 Shoal Games Ltd

* Shoal Games announces Q1 results and research update

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Shoal Games Ltd - total revenue for quarter ended March 31, 2017, decreased to $33,259 from revenue of $37,783, in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
