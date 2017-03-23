版本:
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

March 23 Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe Carnival reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 sales $234.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.9 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.54

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.028 billion to $1.04 billion

* Shoe Carnival Inc - expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales flat to up low single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
