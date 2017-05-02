BRIEF-Shoe Carnival says Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Shoe Carnival Inc
* Shoe Carnival provides first quarter 2017 comparable store sales
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.002 billion to $1.018 billion
* Expects FY 2017 comparable store sales flat to down low single digits
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.