BRIEF-Shoe Carnival says Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

May 2 Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe Carnival provides first quarter 2017 comparable store sales

* Q1 same store sales fell 3.9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.45

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.002 billion to $1.018 billion

* Expects FY 2017 comparable store sales flat to down low single digits

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
