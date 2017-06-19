版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share

June 19 Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe Carnival to increase quarterly cash dividend seven percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share

* Board of directors has approved a seven percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
