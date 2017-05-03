版本:
BRIEF-Shore Gold announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.00

May 3 Shore Gold Inc

* Shore Gold Inc. announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.00

* Shore Gold Inc- as of May 3, 2017, company had approximately $2.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
