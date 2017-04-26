版本:
BRIEF-Shoretel reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

April 26 Shoretel Inc:

* Shoretel reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $88 million to $94 million

* Q3 revenue $87.7 million

* Shoretel Inc - "board's strategic advisory committee continues to evaluate alternatives to increase shareholder value"

* Qtrly hosted monthly average revenue per user $48 versus $52

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $84.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly hosted revenue churn rate annualized 5.1pct versus 4.7pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
