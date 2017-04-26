BRIEF-Shoretel reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Shoretel Inc:
* Shoretel reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $88 million to $94 million
* Q3 revenue $87.7 million
* Shoretel Inc - "board's strategic advisory committee continues to evaluate alternatives to increase shareholder value"
* Qtrly hosted monthly average revenue per user $48 versus $52
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $84.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly hosted revenue churn rate annualized 5.1pct versus 4.7pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.