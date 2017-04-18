版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Shutterfly board approves additional $140 mln for share repurchase program

April 18 Shutterfly Inc

* Shutterfly board authorizes additional $140.0 million for share repurchase program

* Shutterfly Inc- board approved an increase of $140.0 million to its ongoing share repurchase program, bringing total authorized amount to $202.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
