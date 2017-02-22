版本:
2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Shutterfly Inc names Will Lansing chairman of the board

Feb 22 Shutterfly Inc

* Shutterfly Inc names Will Lansing chairman of the board

* Shutterfly Inc says Brian Swette, who served as interim chairman for past eight months, will remain on board as chair of governance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
