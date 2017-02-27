BRIEF-Shutterstock Q4 earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Shutterstock Inc:
* Shutterstock reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue $130.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Shutterstock Inc - sees full year 2017 revenue of $545-560 million
* Shutterstock Inc - sees FY income from operations of $47-52 million
* Shutterstock Inc - sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $45 million
* Shutterstock Inc - Steven Berns, its chief financial officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer effective March 1, 2017
* Shutterstock Inc - Berns will also continue in his role as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing