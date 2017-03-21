BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 SI Financial Group Inc :
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
* Plimoth Investment Advisors will acquire Trust and Asset Management division of Savings Institute Bank & Trust - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nGrwXL) Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock