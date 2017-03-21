版本:
BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing

March 21 SI Financial Group Inc :

* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division

* Plimoth Investment Advisors will acquire Trust and Asset Management division of Savings Institute Bank & Trust - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nGrwXL) Further company coverage:
