BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 5 Sia Engineering Company :
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* None of directors of SIAEC or Stratasys has any interest, direct or indirect, in transaction
* Deal to accelerate adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation
* Under mou signed, parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial performance of siaec or stratasys in fy2017/18
* MOU to establish partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate adoption of 3d printed production parts for commercial aviation
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm