BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership

April 5 Sia Engineering Company :

* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership

* None of directors of SIAEC or Stratasys has any interest, direct or indirect, in transaction

* Deal to accelerate adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation

* Under mou signed, parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial performance of siaec or stratasys in fy2017/18

* MOU to establish partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate adoption of 3d printed production parts for commercial aviation