版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 14:44 BJT

BRIEF-Sibanye receives S.African Reserve Bank clearance for Stillwater deal

Feb 21 Sibanye Gold Ltd:

* Sibanye receives SARB approval for proposed Stillwater acquisition

* Received approval of South African Reserve Bank for proposed acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company

* Says transaction remains on schedule for closure during second calendar quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐