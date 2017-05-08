版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Siebert Financial executes letter of intent with Stockcross Financial Services

May 8 Siebert Financial Corp :

* Siebert Financial Corp. executes letter of intent with Stockcross Financial Services

* After transaction, Siebert Financial will increase its total customer assets to over $11 billion with 11 retail branches nationwide

* Will exchange number of its shares as determined by an outside party, Manorhaven Capital, Llc, according to a fairness opinion

* Shares to be issued will be dilutive to all shareholders, including current majority shareholders

* To acquire approximately $4 billion in customer assets of its retail securities business and transfer of its sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐