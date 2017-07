July 17 (Reuters) - Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - sees ipo of 4.3 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc - expect that the initial public offering price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2tihW0u Further company coverage: