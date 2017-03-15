BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge

March 15 Sienna Senior Living Inc

* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge

* Sienna senior living inc - deal for $19.5 million

* Sienna senior living inc - purchase price was partially settled through an assumption of existing property level mortgage of about $13.2 million

* Sienna senior living inc- remainder of purchase price was paid using company's available cash