BRIEF-Sientra Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million

* Sientra reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $6.5 million versus $1.5 million

* Sientra inc- net loss for q4 of 2016 was $8.1 million, compared to $28.3 million for same period in 2015

* Sientra inc - announces $15 million line of credit with an additional $5 million credit facility

* Sientra inc- net cash and cash equivalents were $67.2 million as of december 31, 2016

* Sientra inc - submitted final pma supplement to fda for new u.s. Manufacturing site

* Sientra inc - "2017 is a pivotal year for us as we prepare to move into 2018 and beyond with our breast implant supply chain back and intact"