BRIEF-Sientra reports Q1 loss per share of $0.61

May 9 Sientra Inc

* Sientra® reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $7.5 million versus $1.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sientra Inc qtrly loss per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49, revenue view $6.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
