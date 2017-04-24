版本:
BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32

April 24 Sierra Bancorp

* Sierra Bancorp reports earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Says net interest income was up by $1.568 million, or 10 pct, for for Q1 of 2017 over Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
