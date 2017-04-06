版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Metals appoints Igor Gonzales as CEO

April 6 Sierra Metals Inc:

* Sierra Metals announces appointment of Igor Gonzales as new president and CEO effective May 1, 2017

* Sierra Metals Inc - appointment of Igor Gonzales as president and chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐