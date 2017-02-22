版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Metals to spin out Cautivo mining as new public entity

Feb 22 Sierra Metals Inc-

* Sierra Metals to spin out Cautivo mining as new public entity

* Sierra METALS Inc says sierra shareholders vote to spin out of Northern Peru properties into Cautivo mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
