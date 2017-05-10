BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Sierra Oncology Inc:
* Says received clearance from regulators in UK to amend two ongoing phase 1 trials for its CHK1 inhibitor, SRA737
* Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737
* Says amended trials will include cohort expansions of prospectively selected patients with tumors
* Says an initial update from these trials is anticipated in early 2018
* Says study will now consist of two phases, a dose escalation phase and a cohort expansion phase, being run concurrently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit