BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737

May 10 Sierra Oncology Inc:

* Says received clearance from regulators in UK to amend two ongoing phase 1 trials for its CHK1 inhibitor, SRA737

* Sierra Oncology Receives clearance to enhance ongoing clinical trials for SRA737

* Says amended trials will include cohort expansions of prospectively selected patients with tumors

* Says an initial update from these trials is anticipated in early 2018

* Says study will now consist of two phases, a dose escalation phase and a cohort expansion phase, being run concurrently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
