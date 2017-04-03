版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Sierra Oncology reports preclinical synthetic lethality data for chk1 inhibitor sra737 at aacr

April 3 Sierra Oncology Inc:

* Sierra Oncology Inc - Sierra Oncology collaborator ICR reports preclinical synthetic lethality data for chk1 inhibitor sra737 at aacr

* Sierra Oncology Inc - data supports genetically-driven clinical development strategy Sierra intends to pursue for sra737

* Sierra Oncology Inc - "gemcitabine is known to impair b-family DNA polymerases, further supporting rationale for its clinical combination with sra737." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
