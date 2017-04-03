版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of GlobalTop Technology

April 3 Sierra Wireless Inc:

* Sierra wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of globaltop technology

* Total cash consideration of approximately $3.2 million

* Globaltop's GNSS embedded module portfolio will become part of sierra wireless OEM solutions product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
