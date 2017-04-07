版本:
BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology

April 6 Sierra Wireless Inc:

* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology

* Acquired assets of Globaltop's global navigation satellite system embedded module business for about $3.2 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
