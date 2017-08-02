BRIEF-Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex for ‍$107 million​

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Numerex Corp:
* Sierra wireless to acquire numerex corp.
* Deal for US$107 million
* Deal for $107 million based on Sierra Wireless' closing stock price on Aug. 1 of $29.65/share
* Co's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.18 common shares of sierra wireless for each share of Numerex common stock
* Upon completion of deal, Numerex shareholders will own approximately 10 percent of common shares of Sierra Wireless on a fully diluted basis
* Says Sierra Wireless expects acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS approximately twelve months after close of transaction
* Board of directors of Sierra Wireless has unanimously approved transaction
* Numerex corp says upon completion of transaction, Numerex will become a subsidiary of sierra wireless
* Says board of directors of numerex has unanimously approved transaction