BRIEF-SIFCO Industries closes its Alliance plant location

June 1 Sifco Industries Inc
* Sifco industries, inc. Closes its alliance plant location
* Sifco industries inc - board of directors approved
closure of its alliance, ohio manufacturing plant
* Sifco industries inc - closure of its alliance plant will
will affect approximately 38 employees
* Sifco industries inc - efforts to wind down operations in
alliance will begin immediately
* Sifco industries inc - decision to close manufacturing
plant was made primarily due to loss of a key customer in fiscal
year 2015
