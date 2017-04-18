BRIEF-Sigma Labs wins contract with Solar Turbines Incorporated

April 18 Sigma Labs Inc

* Sigma labs inc - announced that it has received a contract from solar turbines incorporated, a subsidiary of caterpillar inc.

* Sigma labs inc - sigma labs will initially install its printrite3d software on a 3d systems' prox300 machine

* Sigma labs - solar turbines to implement sigma labs' in-process quality assurance™ (ipqa®) technology for production of gas turbine components