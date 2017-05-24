版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement

May 24 Signature Resources Ltd:

* Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
