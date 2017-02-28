版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"

* Signet Jewelers says "have thoroughly investigated the allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by the facts"- NBC news Further company coverage:
