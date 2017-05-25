BRIEF-Signet Jewelers reports Q1 earnings per share $1.03

May 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Signet Jewelers Ltd says reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - qtrly same store sales declined
11.5%, including 330 basis points unfavorable impact
attributable to later timing of mother's day holiday
* Signet Jewelers - qtrly total sales were $1,403.4 million,
down 11.1% (10.1% on constant currency basis), compared to an
increase of 3.2% in 13 weeks ended april 30, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $1.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet remains on-track to close
approximately 165 to 170 stores in fiscal 2018 and open about 90
to 115 stores
* Signet Jewelers - "very slow start to year" as continued
headwinds in retail environment were exacerbated by slowdown in
jewelry spending, co specific challenges
