BRIEF-Sika: agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding

March 15 Sika AG:

* After publication of invitation for Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH)

* SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of swh be elected to board of directors of SIKA AG

* Board of directors will examine additional proposal and will comment in due time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)