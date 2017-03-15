BRIEF-Sika: agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Sika AG:
* After publication of invitation for Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH)
* SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of swh be elected to board of directors of SIKA AG
* Board of directors will examine additional proposal and will comment in due time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
