版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Sika: agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding

March 15 Sika AG:

* After publication of invitation for Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH)

* SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of swh be elected to board of directors of SIKA AG

* Board of directors will examine additional proposal and will comment in due time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐