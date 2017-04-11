BRIEF-Sika AGM: Burkhard family still favours Saint-Gobain deal

BRIEF-Lifewatch says Biotelemetry announces increase of price in its public offer for Lifewatch
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Sika Ag
* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika performance would be brought down to saint-gobain level by takeover
* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika shareholders would be left defenceless by saint-gobain takeover
* Sika chairman paul haelg says several sika customers would review business with company in event of change of control
* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal by founder family is not in long term interest of company
* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal is only in the interest of the founding family
* Sika agm swh's urs burkard says we continue to be favour of the contract with saint-gobain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)