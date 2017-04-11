版本:
BRIEF-Sika AGM: Burkhard family still favours Saint-Gobain deal

April 11 Sika Ag

* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika performance would be brought down to saint-gobain level by takeover

* Sika chairman paul haelg says sika shareholders would be left defenceless by saint-gobain takeover

* Sika chairman paul haelg says several sika customers would review business with company in event of change of control

* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal by founder family is not in long term interest of company

* Sika chairman paul haelg says lower dividend proposal is only in the interest of the founding family

* Sika agm swh's urs burkard says we continue to be favour of the contract with saint-gobain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
