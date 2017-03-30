版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 15:55 BJT

BRIEF-Sika expands production in Mexico

March 30 Sika AG:

* Expands production in mexico

* New plant will also take over manufacture of concrete admixtures from previous production site at Villahermosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
