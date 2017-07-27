FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika Qtrly sales growth of 8.1 pct to CHF 2,994.9 mln
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨3点15分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Sika Qtrly sales growth of 8.1 pct to CHF 2,994.9 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Sika Ag

* Qtrly sales growth of 8.1% to CHF 2,994.9 million

* Qtrly net profit up 16.0% to CHF 285.7 million

* Sika ag says strategic targets 2020 were successfully pursued in first half of 2017,

* Growth strategy with new targets for 2020 will continue in 2017

* Sika ag says strong start to year supports target for full year, which aims at a 6-8% increase in sales to more than chf 6 billion

* Sika ag says unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for future

* Qtrly earnings per share CHF 111.54

* Sika ag says recorded growth in all regions in the quarter

* Sika ag says volatile and rising commodity prices present a challenge in current year

* In first half of year, negative currency effect reduced sales growth in swiss francs to 6.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

