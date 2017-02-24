BRIEF-Sika reports 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit to CHF 566.6 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 Sika AG
* Sika achieves record results in 2016 - strategic targets raised
* Says posted Ebit CHF 795.3 million, +18.1 percent and net profit CHF 566.6 million, +21.8 percent for the 2016 business year
* Goal for 2017 is increasing sales by 6-8 percent to chf 6 billion , opening 8 new factories, and establishing 3 national subsidiaries
* Ebit and net profit should continue to increase at a disproportionately high rate in 2017
* Says posted sales of chf 5,747.7 million achieved for the 2016 business year versus chf 5,489.2 million
* Says net profit per share (eps) chf 221.81 for 2016 business year versus chf 181.37 per share year ago
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders 31 percent increase in 2016 dividend to chf 102 per bearer share from chf 78.00 in 2015
* Board of directors will propose to shareholders increase in 2016 dividend to chf 17 per registered share from chf 13 in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.