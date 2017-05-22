版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sika says Paul Schuler to succeed Jan Jenisch as CEO

May 22 SIKA AG:

* PAUL SCHULER SUCCEEDS JAN JENISCH AS CEO PER JULY 1

* HE SUCCEEDS JAN JENISCH WHO HAS ACCEPTED TO BECOME NEW CEO AT LAFARGEHOLCIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
