BRIEF-Sika: Thomas Hasler, CTO, is appointed head industry

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 31 Sika AG:
* Has decided on changes in group management
* Following management changes are effective as of April 1, 2017
* Thomas Hasler, currently chief technology officer, is appointed head industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).