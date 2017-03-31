版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Sika: Thomas Hasler, CTO, is appointed head industry

March 31 Sika AG:

* Has decided on changes in group management

* Following management changes are effective as of April 1, 2017

* Thomas Hasler, currently chief technology officer, is appointed head industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
