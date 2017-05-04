版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Silgan approves two-for-one stock split

May 4 Silgan Holdings Inc:

* Silgan approves two-for-one stock split and declares quarterly dividend

* Silgan Holdings Inc- board approved a post-split quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
