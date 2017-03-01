版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Silgan says quarterly divdend of $0.18/shr on its common stock

March 1 Silgan Holdings Inc:

* Silgan increases dividend for 13th consecutive year since initiation and declares quarterly dividend

* Silgan Holdings Inc says declared a $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
