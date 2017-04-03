版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Silicom files for stock shelf offering up to $80 million

April 3 Silicom Ltd

* Silicom Ltd- files for stock shelf offering up to $80 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2osOguJ) Further company coverage:
