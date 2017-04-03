版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Silicom Ltd says has secured a first design win for several versions of its bypass cards from a cyber security customer

April 3 Silicom Ltd

* Silicom Ltd says has secured a first design win for several versions of its bypass cards from a cyber security customer

* Silicom Ltd says shipments against design win are expected to ramp up to approximately $1 million per year

* Silicom Ltd says customer is considering potential use of Silicom's vCPE appliances as part of its cloud offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
