BRIEF-Silicom says received initial purchase orders of $17 mln to cover small-volume alpha phase

March 21 Silicom Ltd

* Received initial purchase orders of $17 million to cover small-volume alpha phase, intensive beta program

* Based on the customer's guidance, Silicom forecasts that revenues related to the design win will build to more than $30 million per year Source text (bit.ly/2n40kip) Further company coverage:
