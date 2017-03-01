版本:
BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes

March 1 Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes

* Silicon laboratories -granted initial purchasers 30-day option to purchase up to additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of additional notes

* Silicon- notes will be convertible at an initial conversion price of approximately $92.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
