版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Silicon Labs Q1 earnings per share $0.36

April 26 Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 revenue $184 million to $189 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly revenues $179 million versus $162 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.36

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.27 and $0.33

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $176.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $184.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐