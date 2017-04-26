BRIEF-Silicon Labs Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 26 Silicon Laboratories Inc
* Silicon Labs announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 revenue $184 million to $189 million
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly revenues $179 million versus $162 million
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.36
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.27 and $0.33
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.68 and $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $176.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $184.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts