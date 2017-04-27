BRIEF-Silicon Motion Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

April 27 Silicon Motion Technology Corp :

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 sales $127.3 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.65

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for full year 2017, management expects gaap revenue $556 million to $612 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for full year 2017, management expects non-gaap revenue $55 million to $612 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for q2 of 2017, management expects gaap revenue $134 million to $140 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for q2 of 2017, management expects non-gaap revenue $134 million to $140 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees for full year 2017, management expects gaap gross margin 49 pct to 51 pct; sees FY 2017 non-gaap gross margin 49 pct to 51 pct

* Fy2017 revenue view $580.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $138.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon motion technology corp sees for q2 of 2017, management expects gross margin 48.5 pct to 50.5 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $126.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: