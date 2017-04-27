BRIEF-Silicon Motion Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Silicon Motion Technology Corp :
* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 sales $127.3 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for full year 2017, management expects gaap revenue $556 million to $612 million
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for full year 2017, management expects non-gaap revenue $55 million to $612 million
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for q2 of 2017, management expects gaap revenue $134 million to $140 million
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - for q2 of 2017, management expects non-gaap revenue $134 million to $140 million
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees for full year 2017, management expects gaap gross margin 49 pct to 51 pct; sees FY 2017 non-gaap gross margin 49 pct to 51 pct
* Fy2017 revenue view $580.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $138.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silicon motion technology corp sees for q2 of 2017, management expects gross margin 48.5 pct to 50.5 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $126.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F