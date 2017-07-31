FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时前
BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports new $200 mln share repurchase program
2017年7月31日 / 晚上10点07分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports new $200 mln share repurchase program

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp:

* Silicon Motion announces new $200 million share repurchase program and management to purchase shares

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - separately, Silicon Motion executive officers have notified company that they intend to purchase $2.5 million of its adss

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍board has authorized a new program for company to repurchase up to $200 million of its ads over a 12 month period​

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - company expects to use cash on hand to fund repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

