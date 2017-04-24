BRIEF-SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 SillaJen Inc:
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
* Enrollment of the first European patient triggers a $4 million USD milestone to be paid to Sillajen by Transgene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: