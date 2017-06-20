版本:
BRIEF-Silva Sweden AB to acquire N. American Silva trademark from Johnson Outdoors

June 20 Johnson Outdoors Inc

* Silva sweden ab agrees to acquire the north american silva trademark from johnson outdoors inc.

* Johnson outdoors inc - effective immediately, silva sweden ab will begin sell-in process for 2018

* Johnson outdoors inc - for remainder of 2017, johnson outdoors will continue to service north american market

* Johnson outdoors inc - transaction will provide silva sweden with global trademark rights to silva brand

* Johnson outdoors - silva sweden ab will partner with liberty mountain sports as exclusive distributor in u.s. And with rock gear distribution in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
