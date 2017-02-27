BRIEF-Silver Bay Realty Trust Q4 earnings per share $0.07

Feb 27 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp:
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp announces agreement to be
acquired by Tricon Capital Group Inc in $1.4 billion all-cash
transaction; reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Silver Bay agrees to be
acquired for $21.50 per share in cash
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - transaction, has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - deal represents aggregate
enterprise value of $1.4 billion
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Tricon Capital Group Inc
will assume or repay a total of approximately $600.0 million of
Silver Bay's debt
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp - Silver Bay reported an
aggregate occupancy rate of 96.7pct as of Dec. 31, 2016, an
increase from 95.8pct
* Silver Bay Realty Trust-in light of announced agreement
with tricon capital, co cancelled its fiscal Q4 and year end
2016 conference call
